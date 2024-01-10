Saved Articles

Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Engine & Transmission
Stroke
62.1 mm39.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital AC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
12.0:1-
Displacement
449 cc399 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
96.0 mm57 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,43,9499,48,082
Ex-Showroom Price
8,49,0008,49,000
RTO
67,92067,920
Insurance
27,02931,162
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,28920,377

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki ZX-6R uses a 636 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine.
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, gets new styling and features
    1 Jan 2024
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid would combine a 451 cc parallel-twin engine with a 9 kW electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. (Image: Motociclismo)
    Kawasaki Versys 7 Hybrid adventure tourer motorcycle patented, to join Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z7 Hybrid
    28 Dec 2023
    The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R makes a comeback to the Indian market with new styling and the same exciting 636 motor
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R to be launched in India tomorrow
    31 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
