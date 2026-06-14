In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 450r
|Ninja zx 6r
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.0 kmpl
|23.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|449 cc
|636 cc
|Power
|-
|124 PS PS