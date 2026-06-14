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Kawasaki KLX 450R vs Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 450R or Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja ZX 6R engine makes power & torque 124 PS PS & 69 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Ninja ZX 6R mileage is around 23.6 kmpl.
KLX 450R vs Ninja ZX 6R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 450r Ninja zx 6r
BrandKawasakiKawasaki
Price₹ 8.99 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Mileage23.0 kmpl23.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity449 cc636 cc
Power-124 PS PS

Filters
KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja ZX 6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R
STD
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kawasaki KLX 450R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
8 L17 L
Length
2175 mm2025 mm
Ground Clearance
315 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm-
Height
1250 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
126 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
935 mm830 mm
Width
820 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
250 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18Front :-120/70-17,Rear :- 180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
150 kmph250 kmph
Stroke
62.1 mm45.1 mm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
449 cc636 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
96.0 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter, aluminium-
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preloadUni-Trak swingarm
Front Suspension
48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound dampingTelescopic fork
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
12.8V 2.0 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HelogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,02,86613,86,359
Ex-Showroom Price
8,99,00012,49,000
RTO
71,92099,920
Insurance
31,94637,439
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,55529,798

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