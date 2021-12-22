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Kawasaki KLX230RS vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX230RS or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). KLX230RS engine makes power and torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
KLX230RS vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx230rs Street twin
BrandKawasakiTriumph
Price₹ 1.79 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage14 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity233 cc900 cc
Power20 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS
STD 2026
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KLX230RS Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6.6 L12 L
Length
2035 mm2090
Ground Clearance
275 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg-
Height
1175 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
900 mm760 mm
Width
840 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
213 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
186 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
77 kmph-
Max Power
20 PS @ 8000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
233 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi DiscWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
67 mm84.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork / 220 mmKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Rear Suspension
New Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mmKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,05,0208,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
1,79,0007,95,000
RTO
14,32063,600
Insurance
11,70026,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,40619,017

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