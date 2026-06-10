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HomeCompare BikesKLX 140R F vs F77 [2022-2024]

Kawasaki KLX 140R F vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 140R F or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). KLX 140R F engine makes power and torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
KLX 140R F vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 140r f F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKawasakiUltraviolette
Price₹ 4.11 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage60 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity144 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
KLX 140R F
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
STD
₹4.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KLX 140R F Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.8 l-
Ground Clearance
315 mm160 mm
Length
2005 mm-
Wheelbase
1330 mm1340 mm
Height
1135 mm-
Kerb Weight
99 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm800 mm
Width
790 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-21,Rear :-4.10-18Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
11 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
54.4 mm-
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
144 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet multi-disc-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Bore
58 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Chassis
Perimeter, box-section, high-tensile steelSteel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head
Front Suspension
33 mm telescopic fork/190 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with aluminium single shock; piggyback reservoir; adjustable preload; adjustable compression and rebound damping/200 mmMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah7.1 kWh
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,57,1783,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
4,11,0003,80,000
RTO
32,8800
Insurance
13,29819,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,8268,589

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