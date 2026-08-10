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Kawasaki KLX 140R F vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 140R F or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 140R F engine makes power and torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
KLX 140R F vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 140r f Continental gt 650
BrandKawasakiRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 4.11 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage60 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity144 cc647.95 cc
Power11 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
KLX 140R F
Kawasaki KLX 140R F
STD
₹4.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kawasaki KLX 140R F Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.8 l12.5 l
Ground Clearance
315 mm174 mm
Length
2005 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1398 mm
Height
1135 mm1067 mm
Kerb Weight
99 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
860 mm804 mm
Width
790 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-21,Rear :-4.10-18Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
11 PS @ 8000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
54.4 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
12 Nm @ 6000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
144 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke SingleInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-discWet multi plate
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Perimeter, box-section, high-tensile steel-
Front Suspension
33 mm telescopic fork/190 mmTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Uni-Trak with aluminium single shock; piggyback reservoir; adjustable preload; adjustable compression and rebound damping/200 mmTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6Ah-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,57,1784,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
4,11,0003,53,105
RTO
32,88028,778
Insurance
13,29821,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9,8268,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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