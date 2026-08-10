In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 140R F or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 140R F engine makes power and torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
KLX 140R F vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 140r f
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 4.11 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|144 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|11 PS PS
|47 bhp PS