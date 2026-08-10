In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 140R F or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 140R F Price starts at Rs. 4.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 140R F engine makes power and torque 11 PS PS & 12 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The KLX 140R F mileage is around 60 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
KLX 140R F vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 140r f
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 4.11 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|60 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|144 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|11 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS