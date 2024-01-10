In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 140 or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 140 or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 140 Price starts at Rs 4.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs 5.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 140 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The KLX 140 mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less