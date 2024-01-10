In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 140 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Kawasaki KLX 140 or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 140 Price starts at Rs 4.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 140 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The KLX 140 mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less