In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 110RL or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110RL Price starts at Rs. 2.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). KLX 110RL engine makes power and torque 7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110RL in 1 colour. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The KLX 110RL mileage is around 20 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
KLX 110RL vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 110rl
|F77 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 2.88 Lakhs
|₹ 3.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|307 km/charge
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|112 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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