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HomeCompare BikesKLX 110RL vs F77 [2022-2024]

Kawasaki KLX 110RL vs Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]

In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 110RL or Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110RL Price starts at Rs. 2.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). KLX 110RL engine makes power and torque 7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110RL in 1 colour. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. The KLX 110RL mileage is around 20 kmpl. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge.
KLX 110RL vs F77 [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Klx 110rl F77 [2022-2024]
BrandKawasakiUltraviolette
Price₹ 2.88 Lakhs₹ 3.8 Lakhs
Range-307 km/charge
Mileage20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity112 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
KLX 110RL
Kawasaki KLX 110RL
STD
₹2.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kawasaki KLX 110RL Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
3.6 L-
Ground Clearance
265 mm160 mm
Length
1560 mm-
Wheelbase
1075 mm1340 mm
Height
990 mm-
Kerb Weight
76 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
730 mm800 mm
Width
650 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
90 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 60/100-14, Rear :- 80/100-12Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
80 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
50.6 mm-
Max Torque
8 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
112 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Carburetor-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
53 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork/ 140 mmUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Swingarm/ 132 mmMonoshock - preload adjustable
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,21,7183,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
2,88,0003,80,000
RTO
23,0400
Insurance
10,67819,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,9148,589

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