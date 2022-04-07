HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesKLX 110 vs Apache RR 310

Kawasaki KLX 110 vs TVS Apache RR 310

Filters
KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
STD
₹3.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.3 PS @ 7500 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
50.6 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
Digital DC-CDIDynamically controlled integrated high energy ignition system
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:110.9:1
Displacement
112 cc312.2 cc
Clutch
Centrifugal ClutchWet multi-plate, 7- plate design, RT-Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke SingleSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
4 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
53 mm80 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,34,2752,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,5002,49,990
RTO
23,96019,999
Insurance
10,81511,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,1846,044
Expert Reviews
Verdict

The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc...

Read More

2021 TVS Apache RR310 BTO track test review: A customised missile for race track

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details