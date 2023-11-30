In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 110 engine makes power and torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour. The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less