Kawasaki KLX 110 or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 110 engine makes power and torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour. The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.