In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 110 engine makes power and torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour. The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.