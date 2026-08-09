In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 110RL or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110RL Price starts at Rs. 2.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 110RL engine makes power and torque 7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110RL in 1 colour. The KLX 110RL mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
KLX 110RL vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Klx 110rl
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.88 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|112 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|47 bhp PS