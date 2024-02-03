In 2026 Kawasaki KLX 110RL or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110RL Price starts at Rs. 2.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 110RL engine makes power and torque 7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 8 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110RL in 1 colour. The KLX 110RL mileage is around 20 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
KLX 110RL vs RC 390 Comparison