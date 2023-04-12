Saved Articles

Kawasaki KLX 110 vs Keeway Sixties 300i

In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
STD
₹3.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
50.6 mm63 mm
Max Torque
8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
Digital DC-CDI-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Displacement
112 cc278.2 cc
Clutch
Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledCooling System
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Fuel Supply
CarburetorFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
53 mm75 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,34,2753,31,441
Ex-Showroom Price
2,99,5002,99,000
RTO
23,96023,920
Insurance
10,8158,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
7,1847,123

