In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). KLX 110 engine makes power and torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, K300 R engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less