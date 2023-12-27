In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Kawasaki KLX 110 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
KLX 110 engine makes power and torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm.
On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour.
The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.
