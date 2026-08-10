In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] up to 110 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 48,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|110 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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