In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
|Xl100
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 48,000
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-