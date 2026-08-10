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HomeCompare BikesKollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs Sport

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs TVS Sport

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio plus [2022-2024] Sport
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 48,000₹ 55,100
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity60 V-
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1690 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm1236 mm
Height
1060 mm1080 mm
Width
690 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessSingle
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring LoadedTelescopic Oil Damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics,ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah12V / 4AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,01064,536
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49055,100
RTO
2,5203,306
Insurance
06,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4611,387

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