In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 48,000
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-