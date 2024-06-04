HT Auto
In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Plus up to 110 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours.
Kollegio Plus vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio plus Yaarii
BrandKabira MobilityTrinity Motors
Price₹ 48,000₹ 69,999
Range110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Kollegio Plus
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1690 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm-
Height
1060 mm1150 mm
Width
690 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics,-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah51.2 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,01073,600
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49069,999
RTO
2,5200
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4611,581

