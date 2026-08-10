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HomeCompare BikesKollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs SA 2000

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs Stella Automobili SA 2000

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] up to 110 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs SA 2000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio plus [2022-2024] Sa 2000
BrandKabira MobilityStella Automobili
Price₹ 48,000₹ 86,000
Range110 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V-
Charging Time-6-7 Hours

Filters
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024]
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SA 2000
Stella Automobili SA 2000
STD
₹86,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Footspace View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1690 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm-
Height
1060 mm1100 mm
Width
690 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring LoadedHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics,-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,01089,861
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49086,000
RTO
2,5200
Insurance
03,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4611,931

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