In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] up to 110 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 48,000
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|110 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
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