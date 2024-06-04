In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Plus up to 110 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours.
Kollegio Plus vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio plus
|Zepop
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 48,000
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|110 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hrs.