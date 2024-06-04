HT Auto
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Plus up to 110 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours.
Kollegio Plus vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio plus Accelero r14
BrandKabira MobilityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 48,000₹ 49,731
Range110 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Kollegio Plus
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus
Lithium Ion
₹48,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1690 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm1280 mm
Height
1060 mm1110 mm
Width
690 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics,-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Fast Charging
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,01053,003
Ex-Showroom Price
65,49049,731
RTO
2,5200
Insurance
03,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4611,139

