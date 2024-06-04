Kollegio Plus vs Accelero Plus Comparison

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Plus up to 110 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus in 3 colours.