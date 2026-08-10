In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Kollegio Neo vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio neo
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Charging Time
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