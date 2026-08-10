In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Kollegio Neo vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio neo
|Ego li
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours