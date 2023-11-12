Saved Articles

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button Start-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
55,79057,877
RTO
2,0800
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2431,244

