|Battery Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick Start Only
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Warranty
|1 Year
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|24 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹57,870
|₹68,375
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹55,790
|₹57,330
|RTO
|₹2,080
|₹4,206
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,197
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,642
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,243
|₹1,469