In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Kollegio Neo vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio neo
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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