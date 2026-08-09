In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Kollegio Neo vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio neo
|Radeon
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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