In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours.
Kollegio Neo vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio neo
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.