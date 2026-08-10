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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo vs Stella Automobili SA 1000

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Kollegio Neo vs SA 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio neo Sa 1000
BrandKabira MobilityStella Automobili
Price₹ 47,000₹ 46,000
Range100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Footspace View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
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Specification
Length
1650 mm1780 mm
Wheelbase
1210 mm-
Height
1050 mm1150 mm
Width
650 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year1 Year
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year2 Year
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
100 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Max Speed
24 kmph25 kmph
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric BikesElectric Bikes
Front Suspension
Spring LoadedHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87046,000
Ex-Showroom Price
55,79046,000
RTO
2,0800
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,243988

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