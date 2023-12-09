In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of
In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price).
The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours.
