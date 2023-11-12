In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or Odysse Electric Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the Racer has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less