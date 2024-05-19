In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours.
Kollegio Neo vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio neo
|Qv60
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 47,000
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|100 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.