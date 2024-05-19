HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesKollegio Neo vs Accelero R14

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo vs NIJ Automotive Accelero R14

In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio Neo up to 100 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours.
Kollegio Neo vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio neo Accelero r14
BrandKabira MobilityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 47,000₹ 49,731
Range100 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Kollegio Neo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo
Lithium Ion
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
24 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1650 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1210 mm1280 mm
Height
1050 mm1110 mm
Width
650 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
57,87053,003
Ex-Showroom Price
55,79049,731
RTO
2,0800
Insurance
03,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2431,139

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Mahindra has increased the pricing of its three cars - Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar.
    Mahindra Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar become pricier by up to 25,000
    19 May 2024
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is available in two variants, namely P4 and P10, which come as feature-rich models.
    Mahindra Bolero Neo+ energises India's three-row SUV battle: Variants explained
    18 Apr 2024
    Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV returned with an unimpressive one-star safety rating at the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo gets 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP. Mahindra reacts
    23 Apr 2024
    Mahindra posted a double-digit year-on-year sales growth in April 2024 amid the maddening rush for SUVs.
    Scorpio N, Thar, XUV700 help Mahindra to post 18% SUV sales growth in April
    2 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept promises a striking design language blended with a capable drive and feature-loaded cabin.
    First look: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept SUV
    7 Jul 2020
    MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
    MG ZS EV: First Drive review
    24 Dec 2019
    Tata Motors has revealed the first look at the production version of the Curvv SUV which will be launched in both ICE and electric versions later this year.
    Tata Curvv revealed at Bharat Mobility show: first look
    1 Feb 2024
    Global NCAP has released new safety ratings for the Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, Honda Amaze sedan and Kia Carens MPV. While both Amaze and Carens were tested earlier, this was Bolero Neo's first crash test at the Global NCAP.
    Bolero Neo, Amaze disappoint, Carens improve safety ratings at Global NCAP
    23 Apr 2024
    Mahindra has recently launched the new generation Bolero SUV, which essentially is a facelift version of the TUV300, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV: First drive impressions
    17 Jul 2021
    View all
     