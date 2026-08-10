In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or Ujaas Energy eGo LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo LA Price starts at Rs. 39,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio up to 100 km/charge and the eGo LA has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo LA in 2 colours.
Kollegio vs eGo LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio
|Ego la
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 45,990
|₹ 39,880
|Range
|100 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.56 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours