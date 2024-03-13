In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Kollegio vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio
|Xl100
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 45,990
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-