Kabira Mobility Kollegio vs TVS Victor

In 2023 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Kollegio
Kabira Mobility Kollegio
Lithium Ion
₹45,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Victor
TVS Victor
Drum SBT
₹57,877*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,99057,877
Ex-Showroom Price
45,99057,877
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,244

