In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Kollegio vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 45,990
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-