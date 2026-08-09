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Kabira Mobility Kollegio vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Kollegio vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio Zest 110
BrandKabira MobilityTVS
Price₹ 45,990₹ 70,600
Range100 km/charge-
Mileage-48 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Kollegio
Kabira Mobility Kollegio
Lithium Ion
₹45,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kabira Mobility Kollegio Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1690 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1210 mm1250 mm
Height
1030 mm1139 mm
Width
700 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring LoadedTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,99082,675
Ex-Showroom Price
45,99070,600
RTO
05,648
Insurance
06,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,777

Zest 110 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Zest 110undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹70,600 - 75,500**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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