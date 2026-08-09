In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Kollegio has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Kollegio vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio
|Radeon
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 45,990
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-