In 2026 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Kollegio up to 100 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Kollegio vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 45,990
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
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