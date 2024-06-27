HT Auto
In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio up to 100 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours.
Kollegio vs Accelero R14 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kollegio Accelero r14
BrandKabira MobilityNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 45,990₹ 49,731
Range100 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Kollegio
Kabira Mobility Kollegio
Lithium Ion
₹45,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero R14
NIJ Automotive Accelero R14
Lead Acid
₹49,731*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Battery Warranty
1 Year-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Warranty
1 Year-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
100 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1690 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1210 mm1280 mm
Height
1030 mm1110 mm
Width
700 mm-
Chassis
Rainforced Steel-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Geofencing
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,99053,003
Ex-Showroom Price
45,99049,731
RTO
00
Insurance
03,272
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9881,139

