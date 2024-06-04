In 2024 Kabira Mobility Kollegio or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kabira Mobility Kollegio Price starts at Rs. 45,990 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Kollegio up to 100 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio in 3 colours.
Kollegio vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kollegio
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 45,990
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|100 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.