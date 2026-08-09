In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. KM 4000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
KM 4000 Mark 2 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 4000 mark 2
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.51 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.1 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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