In 2026 Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. KM 4000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
KM 4000 Mark 2 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Km 4000 mark 2
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Kabira Mobility
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.51 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|178-201 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|4.1 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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